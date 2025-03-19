Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $479.50 and last traded at $477.91. 7,605,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 34,800,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.54.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $301.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.15.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
