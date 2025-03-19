Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $474.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.15. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

