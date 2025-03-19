Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 95,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,052 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 534,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 59,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VPV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 32,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,180. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

