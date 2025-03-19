Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.73 and last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 2322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.29.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

