Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PTH traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

