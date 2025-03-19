Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.61 and traded as high as $125.01. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $124.97, with a volume of 11,378 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at $767,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,136,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth $356,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

