International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading Down 25% – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,036,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Trading Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Get International Lithium alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Lithium news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 2,569,000 shares of company stock worth $38,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.