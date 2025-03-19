Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $172.64 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. The trade was a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,819.32. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

