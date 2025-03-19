Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.02. Intel has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

