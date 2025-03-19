Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $220,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,307.06. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,458,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,996,328.94. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,859,028. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.70.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. The business had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

