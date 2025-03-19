Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 83,105 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 147.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,105 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 86.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 121,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 56,461 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,386.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $293,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,629.59. This represents a 12.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.