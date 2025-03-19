Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 7,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $155.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.56 and a 12-month high of $228.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.13. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

