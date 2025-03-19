Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 52,482 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of CTS worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CTS by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 33,449 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.
CTS Stock Performance
Shares of CTS stock opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $59.68.
CTS Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
About CTS
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.
