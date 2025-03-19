Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Sells $1,444,312.50 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,444,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,742,347.58. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,458,562.50.

On Tuesday, February 18th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,519,312.50.

On Thursday, February 6th, William Lewis sold 79,350 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $6,419,415.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $1,461,375.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, William Lewis sold 31,805 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $2,232,074.90.

On Friday, January 10th, William Lewis sold 2,978 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $188,686.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, William Lewis sold 8,218 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $542,552.36.

On Thursday, January 2nd, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $1,309,500.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $1,310,812.50.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.94. 1,137,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,416. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.28. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.15). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 773,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 48.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 16.9% in the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 113.3% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,800,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

