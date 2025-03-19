Insider Selling: Netcall plc (LON:NET) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jackson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £348,000 ($452,418.10).

Michael Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Jackson sold 180,000 shares of Netcall stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.43), for a total value of £198,000 ($257,410.30).

Shares of NET stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.50 ($1.50). 562,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 101.24. The firm has a market cap of £190.92 million, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Netcall plc has a 1-year low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 119 ($1.55).

Netcall ( LON:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.22 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Netcall had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netcall plc will post 3.7029017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Netcall in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

About Netcall

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

