Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CFO Sells 8,879 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $205,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,124.20. This trade represents a 27.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Ragosa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Mark Ragosa sold 11,464 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $264,818.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $809,277.00.

KNSA stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,125. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 0.48. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSA. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

