Insider Selling: Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Insider Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam C. Smith sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £59,500 ($77,353.09).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LON AIRE opened at GBX 70.94 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of £54.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.04. Alternative Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 64 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 76 ($0.99).

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Alternative Income REIT had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

About Alternative Income REIT

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LSE ticker: AIRE) aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, including a potentially progressive dividend and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of resilient UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors.

