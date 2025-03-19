Insider Buying: Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Hiscock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.96 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,600.00 ($31,592.36).

Stephen Hiscock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Stephen Hiscock bought 14,000 shares of Diversified United Investment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.18 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of A$72,520.00 ($46,191.08).

Diversified United Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 17.99 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Diversified United Investment Announces Dividend

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

