Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. 376,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,769. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

