Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:LUCY traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,254. Innovative Eyewear has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

