Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Infobird Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of IFBD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 8,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Infobird has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.95.
