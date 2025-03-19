Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Shares in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.27% of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,268,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after acquiring an additional 172,752 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,330,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,020,000.
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:ISPY opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $666.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.
