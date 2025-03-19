Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 7,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 9,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Imaflex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.73, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$61.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.43.

About Imaflex

(Get Free Report)

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imaflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.