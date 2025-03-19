IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Up 23.1% in February

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IM Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of IMCC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,227. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.10.
About IM Cannabis
