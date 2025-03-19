Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares traded.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51.
About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V)
Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V)
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.