IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) Shares Down 14.6% – Here’s Why

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Free Report) dropped 14.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 19,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 41,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
IDW Media Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.51.
IDW Media Company Profile
IDW Media Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through the IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing, producing and distributing original content worldwide.
