iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. iCAD had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.

iCAD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 388,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,285. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.95. iCAD has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

