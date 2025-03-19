Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Hyatt Hotels worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $122.30 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

