HUYA Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.47 (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.
HUYA Stock Down 6.9 %
HUYA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 13,889,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. HUYA has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $782.12 million, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.72.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUYA
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HUYA
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.