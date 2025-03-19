HUYA Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.47 (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

HUYA Stock Down 6.9 %

HUYA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 13,889,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. HUYA has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $782.12 million, a PE ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUYA

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.