HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $15.03. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 17,368 shares.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,366 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $673,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.