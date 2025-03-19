Horizon Investments LLC Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.13.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $335.23 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.