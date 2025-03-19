Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

