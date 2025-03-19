Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 84,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 5.0 %

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.71. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,771,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

