Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share and revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 5.0 %

HOOK opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

