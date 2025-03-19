Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Stock Price Up 16.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) were up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.34. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Hino Motors Stock Up 16.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 69.74% and a negative net margin of 14.56%.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

