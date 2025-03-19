HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 46,283 Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,283 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,776,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3,659.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,192 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 531.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

