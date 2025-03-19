HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.58% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CTA stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.69.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

