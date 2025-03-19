HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth $468,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,340,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Performance

BATS:JAJL opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $245.98 million and a PE ratio of 26.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Profile

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

