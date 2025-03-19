HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,312 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after buying an additional 1,845,625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,875,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,706,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 125,320 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,573 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.71.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

