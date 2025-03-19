HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $6,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,709,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,471,000 after purchasing an additional 240,446 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 564.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 80,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $38.95.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.