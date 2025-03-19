Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given New $201.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $234.00 to $201.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.22% from the stock’s previous close.
Herc stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,995. Herc has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.18.
Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
