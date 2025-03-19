Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as low as C$0.12. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 266,495 shares changing hands.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Alan Lacey acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

