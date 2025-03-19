HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,185 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of HealthEquity worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HQY. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

