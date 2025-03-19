Head-To-Head Comparison: Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) versus Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ – Get Free Report) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.1% of Iradimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Endologix alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endologix and Iradimed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iradimed $73.24 million 9.04 $19.23 million $1.50 34.70

Analyst Recommendations

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Endologix and Iradimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 0 0 0 0.00 Iradimed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Iradimed has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Iradimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iradimed is more favorable than Endologix.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and Iradimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix N/A N/A N/A Iradimed 26.26% 24.12% 21.20%

Summary

Iradimed beats Endologix on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endologix

(Get Free Report)

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

About Iradimed

(Get Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.