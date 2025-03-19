HC Wainwright Predicts Stronger Earnings for Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

LEGN stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 134.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,767,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,493,000. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,977,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 915,891 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

