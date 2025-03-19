HC Wainwright Lifts Earnings Estimates for Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 101.89% and a negative net margin of 77.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $6.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

