HC Wainwright Issues Negative Estimate for EVTL Earnings

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertical Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertical Aerospace’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($46.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($45.51).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVTL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of EVTL opened at $4.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vertical Aerospace by 11,735.9% in the fourth quarter. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,343,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,582,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

