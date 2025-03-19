Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Holdings Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hawkins worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWKN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $2,495,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hawkins by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $1,473,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Price Performance

Shares of HWKN opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $139.55.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

