Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 972.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 33.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Hasbro by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. 408,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,723. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

