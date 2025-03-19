Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.